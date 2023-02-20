Presidents Day sales on home tech to shop now, from home security to medical alert devices

We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

If you're waiting to invest in smart home technology or wearable devices until there's a good sale, then now may be the right time. Many companies are offering Presidents Day sales, from steep discounts on products to free installations and more.

We've rounded up some of the best offers online on home security systems and medical alert systems, which can be in-home and portable (or both) depending on your needs. Take a look.

Home security systems

There are plenty of reasons to invest in home security systems, from the ability to remotely monitor your home and ensure it's protected at all times to receiving alerts if smoke alarms or carbon monoxide detectors sound. Plus, visible security systems may even deter burglars from targeting your house.

The total cost of such systems and devices varies. It depends on many factors, including the type of devices you want (in-home systems, portable devices, etc.), any add-on features and the size and needs of the home.

However, sales certainly help.

As mentioned above, there are a lot of home security products to choose from. To avoid feeling overwhelmed, you may want to consider taking a quiz or entering basic information on one of the above sites to get customized equipment suggestions. These sites will also give you free quotes so you can determine if the cost is worth the technology in return.

Here are some home security features and items you may want to consider:

Touch screen panels

Door and window sensors

Motion detectors

Glass break detectors

Cameras (indoor/outdoor)



Environmental protection (smoke/carbon monoxide detectors, flood sensors, etc.)

Medical alert systems

Medical alert systems can help keep you safe and can help you maintain a more independent lifestyle. By investing in such a device, you're enabling GPS tracking and the ability to call for assistance with the push of a button. Within seconds, you'll be dispatched to operators working around the clock who can connect you to emergency services if you need further attention.

You can even get a system that includes fall detection, which is important for various age groups, especially seniors. More than one out of four older people (age 65 and up) fall every year, though they don't all formally report the incidents to their doctors, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports. The U.S. Government Accountability Office notes that adults with disabilities between 45 to 59 report fall-related injuries at an even higher rate than most seniors.

So, as you can see these systems can be critically important, and could potentially even save a life.