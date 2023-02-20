Presidents Day sales on home security systems and devices

We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Presidents Day sales aren't just limited to big-ticket items like televisions and refrigerators. There are also plenty of sales on gadgets and tech that are worth considering, particularly if you're looking to invest in your home.

For instance, home security systems and devices can help protect your property from intruders and enable you to remotely monitor your home and provide alerts if there are potential gas leaks or fires.

You don't have to break the bank to get efficient home security systems. The cost of these tools varies based on your needs and the installation requirements. Fortunately, now is the perfect time to buy. Several companies, like Cove, are offering Presidents Day sales on systems that are worth exploring.

Presidents Day home security sales

There are plenty of benefits of high-tech home security systems, but peace of mind is top of the list.

If you're looking to protect your home, deter burglars, remotely monitor your home and get alerted to potential issues, then it's time to start your search. Here are some sales you can shop now.

Cove

Sale: 65% off equipment and free HD camera (valid on any new system), with a 60-day money-back guarantee

To get a better understanding of what the cost of equipment is, Cove suggests you answer the following questions:

What kind of property you're looking to secure (house, apartment or business)? Are you replacing your current security system?

Do you have any pets?

How many outside doors do you have?

How many motion detectors will you need?

How many ground-level or easy-access windows do you have?

How many remote keys would you like?

Would you like additional protection (smoke and carbon monoxide monitoring or water leak monitoring?

Which cameras would you like with your system (indoor, outdoor or doorbell)?

Once you answer all of these questions, Cove will suggest the different types of equipment you may want to buy (like a touch alarm panel, door sensor, etc.) and give you a breakdown of the cost of each plus shipping. You can also add professional installation and setup, starting at $99.

You'll then move on to monitoring, where you'll be given different plan options such as basic or premium, also known as Cove Plus. Cove's monthly monitoring costs range between $17.99 and $37.99, the company states online.

The basic plan has at least 10 different features included, from three-factor alarm verification to a direct line to a 24/7 monitoring team and more. Meanwhile, the premium plan offers at least 16 benefits, including cost-saving deals such as the first month free and 7 days of free cloud storage. There are no contracts and you can cancel anytime, according to Cove.

Frontpoint

Sale: 40% off sitewide for new customers

Frontpoint sells a variety of home security systems and devices — from wireless doorbell cameras to indoor and outdoor cameras, garage sensors and beyond. To see what kind of quote you qualify for simply follow these four steps:

Enter your property type (house, apartment or business) Enter the size of the property (under 1,000 square feet, 1,000-2,000 square feed or over 2,000 square feet)

Note how many external doors you have (one door, two doors or three or more doors)

Fill out your contact information (name, number and email)



Once you complete all of the above steps, you'll get a personalized quote from Frontpoint, which includes equipment suggestions, monitoring costs, product feature descriptions and the limited-time special offer available for new shoppers. Get started.

Vivint

Sale: Free system installation with purchase (call with promo code: PRESIDENTSDAY23)

Vivint is offering a free installation deal. Call now for a quote before it's too late! You can also enter your name, phone number and email to get started online. Call today and start saving!

"With a smart home security system where everything works together, you can control your devices from anywhere on one app. And with 24/7 monitoring and support, your home and family are always protected," Vivint states on its website.