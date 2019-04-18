President Trump tweets "Game of Thrones" meme after attorney general's press conference

On Thursday morning, Attorney General William Barr held a press conference to preview the release of the long-awaited Mueller report on Russian interference in the 2016 election. Reporters asked questions. Process was discussed. And soon afterward, President Trump took to Twitter with a response – though perhaps not the sort of response many would have expected.

The president posted – and promptly pinned – a "Game of Thrones" meme, featuring a photo of himself looking out onto the horizon, surrounded by dramatic mist. "No collusion. No obstruction," the meme reads. "For the haters and the radical left democrats – GAME OVER."

This isn't the first time the president has used "Game of Thrones" memes to comment on timely political activity. In November, he previewed new sanctions against Iran in a tweet which played off the iconic "Game of Thrones" tagline, "Winter is coming."

"Sanctions are coming," Mr. Trump wrote.

At time time, while HBO did not directly respond to the president, its official account took to Twitter with a post expressing discontent about the appropriation of the show's iconic logo. "How do you say trademark misuse in Dothraki?" the post read.

How do you say trademark misuse in Dothraki? — House Box Office (@HBO) November 2, 2018

HBO is yet to respond this time, though even if they do, the eyes of Americans will likely be peeled elsewhere. After all the anticipation, much like the Army of the Dead, the 400-page Mueller report is finally here.