Trump attacks El-Sayed over his faith during Michigan rally, calls him "jihadist"

President Trump is making his case for Republican candidates in Michigan. He spoke at a rally in Port Huron on Sunday ahead of the Nov. 3 midterm elections.

During his speech at McMorran Place, the president said Michigan was built by "American patriots who shed their blood, sweat and tears." He praised Mike Rogers, the Republican nominee for U.S. Senate in Michigan, as "one of the most respected men in Washington" and targeted Rogers' Democratic opponent, Abdul El-Sayed.

"I'm here to keep a jihadist Muslim Brotherhood member from becoming a United States senator," Mr. Trump said.

CBS News Detroit has reached out to El-Sayed's campaign for comment on the president's visit and Mr. Trump calling El-Sayed a "jihadist Muslim Brotherhood member," but has yet to hear back.

At a town hall meeting earlier this month in Caro, Michigan, a man asked the U.S. Senate nominee whether he would disavow the Muslim Brotherhood. El-Sayed said "absolutely."

Rogers and El-Sayed clashed on Wednesday during their second, and final debate in Southfield, Michigan.

Mr. Trump also voiced support for Republican gubernatorial candidate John James, saying he would "fight for jobs" and "lower prices."

In response to the president's visit, Michigan Democratic Party Chair Curtis Hertel said, in part, "By standing with Donald Trump today, Mike Rogers, John James, and Michigan Republicans made it clear they are fully endorsing and ready to rubber stamp Trump's toxic agenda."

On Saturday, former President Barack Obama was in Detroit to drum up support for El-Sayed, Democratic nominee for Michigan governor Jocelyn Benson and other candidates for state office.

El-Sayed appeared at a rally with Sen. Bernie Sanders at the DeVos Performance Hall in Grand Rapids on Sunday evening.

Sanders said Mr. Trump and his allies were using Islamophobia because they have "nothing to say" about the issues most important to working people, such as health care, housing and income inequality.

"All they can do is foment hatred and divisiveness," Sanders said.

Vice President JD Vance is set to stump for Republicans at CHI Aviation in Howell, Michigan, on Tuesday.