Vance to visit Howell, Michigan, one week before midterm election

Vice President JD Vance is set to be a guest speaker at a rally in Howell, Michigan, exactly one week before the midterm election.

The event is scheduled for noon local time on Oct. 27 at CHI Aviation on Bowen Road. Doors open at 10 a.m. Details on the event were not immediately released.

Vance's visit will follow President Trump's stop in Port Huron on Sunday, Oct. 25. The vice president was in Michigan on Oct. 15, speaking to voters in Monroe and pushing for support for U.S. Senate candidate Mike Rogers. The contentious race between Rogers and Democrat Abdul El-Sayed has drawn national attention.

If elected, Rogers would be the first Michigan Republican elected to the U.S. Senate in more than 30 years. Rogers and El-Sayed participated in their final debate before the election.

On the Democratic side, former President Barack Obama is set to appear at a campaign rally on Oct. 24, the first day of early voting in Michigan. Those expected to attend the rally include Democratic gubernatorial candidate Jocelyn Benson and El-Sayed.

Vance's visit comes as President Trump slashed tariffs on many Canadian products on Friday. According to a White House proclamation, items no longer subject to 50% tariffs include corrugated boxes, crates, plastic sacks, packing machinery, refrigeration equipment and seaweed.