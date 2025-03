Canadians discuss impact of President Trump's new tariffs While President Trump has paused tariffs for one month on some automakers, other businesses will start to feel the impact. Canadian company Conquest Steel, located outside Toronto, said they started losing business in November after Mr. Trump won the presidential election and tariffs were threatened. Regarding tourism, about 20 million Canadians headed south in 2024, but some are now cutting back on U.S. travel amid Mr. Trump's actions.