Powerball winning numbers drawn in $750 million jackpot, game's 10th largest grand prize

Time to test your luck. The latest Powerball jackpot up for grabs is an estimated $750 million, the game's 10th largest grand prize in its history.

The winning numbers drawn Monday night were 16, 19, 34, 37 and 64, with a Powerball of 22.

The grand prize has an estimated cash value of $338.6 million, Powerball said.

A single jackpot winner would have the choice of taking a lump sum payment of about $338.6 million (before taxes), or opting for an annuity option, which consists of one immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments that increase by 5% each year.

There hasn't been a Powerball jackpot winner since May 31, when a single ticket in California won a $204.5 million jackpot with a cash value of $91.6 million.

A single ticket sold in Altadena, California, in 2022 claimed a $2.04 billion jackpot, the largest in both Powerball and lottery history. The first Powerball drawing was in 1992.

The odds of winning the top prize are 1 in 292.2 million, according to Powerball.

Drawings take place at 11 p.m. ET every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday, and the jackpot increases if there's no grand prize winner.

Powerball tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, and cost $2 each.

contributed to this report.