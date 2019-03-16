Powerball winning numbers: 30, 34, 39, 53 and 67 and Powerball 11

The winnng numbers selected Saturday night for the $495 million jackpot are 30, 34, 39, 53 and 67 and the Powerball is 11. There is a one-time cash option of $300.2 million.

If there is no winner, the next drawing will be Wednesday, March 20.

How late can you play Powerball?

Sales cut off at least 59 minutes before the drawing, according to the Multi-State Lottery Commission. But cut-off times can be earlier depending on the state, so it's best to check your state's lottery commission.

Odds of winning

The odds of winning a jackpot remain abysmal at 1 in 258.9 million for Mega Millions and 1 in 292.2 million for Powerball. You were 25,000 times more likely to hit a hole-in-one than you are of winning Saturday's jackpot.

Who buys lotto tickets?

About two-thirds of Americans gamble. Last year, they spent $72.97 billion on traditional lottery tickets, according to Gallup.

On average, that's $206.69 per person. "Our obsession with lotteries, with gambling, is that unicorn feeling of, like, 'maybe it'll be me,'" CBS News business analyst Jill Schlesinger said. She points out that some people don't necessarily play to win.

"They just want to take a moment out of their day to consider how to dream big," Schlesinger said.

The average American spends about $223 per year on lottery tickets, according to a survey from LENDedu. Massachusetts residents have the biggest taste for playing the odds, spending almost $763 per year on lottery tickets, the study found. North Dakotans are on the opposite end of the spectrum, spending about $44 per year on the lottery, or the lowest average figure among residents of all 50 states.