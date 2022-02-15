Winning $183 million Powerball ticket sold in Connecticut

What to do if you win the lottery

What to do if you win the lottery

What to do if you win the lottery

Someone who bought a lottery ticket in Connecticut is the winner of $183 million. The winning numbers, drawn on February 14, are: 16-25-27-49-55, with a Powerball of 17. The cash value of the lone winning ticket is $122.4 million.

The next drawing, with an estimated jackpot of $20 million, will take place on Wednesday.

In New Jersey, a winning Mega Millions ticket was sold. The numbers are 11-16-23-24-30 and a Mega Ball of 24, with an estimated jackpot of $42 million. The next drawing will be Tuesday, with the estimated jackpot worth $53 million.

Powerball jackpot winners may choose to receive their prize as an annuity, paid in 30 graduated payments over 29 years, or a lump-sum payment, according to the lottery. The advertised prize money is the amount before taxes.

The overall odds of winning any prize when playing Powerball numbers are 1 in 24.9 – but the odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

The largest lottery jackpot ever was a Powerball with a $1.586 billion. The money was shared by by winners in California, Florida and Tennessee, according to the lottery.