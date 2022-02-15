Live

Winning $183 million Powerball ticket sold in Connecticut

By Caitlin O'Kane

/ CBS News

Someone who bought a lottery ticket in Connecticut is the winner of $183 million. The winning numbers, drawn on February 14, are: 16-25-27-49-55, with a Powerball of 17. The cash value of the lone winning ticket is $122.4 million.

The next drawing, with an estimated jackpot of $20 million, will take place on Wednesday.

In New Jersey, a winning Mega Millions ticket was sold. The numbers are 11-16-23-24-30 and a Mega Ball of 24, with an estimated jackpot of $42 million. The next drawing will be Tuesday, with the estimated jackpot worth $53 million.

Powerball jackpot winners may choose to receive their prize as an annuity, paid in 30 graduated payments over 29 years, or a lump-sum payment, according to the lottery. The advertised prize money is the amount before taxes. 

The overall odds of winning any prize when playing Powerball numbers are 1 in 24.9 –  but the odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

The largest lottery jackpot ever was a Powerball with a $1.586 billion. The money was shared by by winners in California, Florida and Tennessee, according to the lottery.

