By Justin Carissimo CBS News September 2, 2018, 9:16 PM

Tropical storm watch issued for parts of Louisiana, Mississippi, Florida

  Projected path of Potential Tropical Storm Seven as of Sun., Sept. 2, 2018.

National Hurricane Center

Weather experts says tropical storm conditions and heavy rainfall are possible over portions of the central Gulf Coast this week. The National Hurricane Center (NHC) issued a tropical storm watch Sunday for parts of Louisiana, Mississippi and Florida.

Potential Tropical Cyclone Seven is expected to strengthen over the next 48 hours and become a tropical depression by Monday and a tropical storm Monday night, the center said.

NHC is advising residents in the Florida Keys and the southern Florida peninsula to follow updates on the weather system.

The storm is moving west-northwest at a speed of 15 mph. The storm will pass over the Florida Keys or the southern portion of the Florida peninsula Monday, and move over the southeastern Gulf of Mexico by Monday evening, NHC says. It could reach the central Gulf Coast by Tuesday evening.

The storm has maximum sustained winds near 30 mph with higher gusts.

A tropical storm watch is in effect for the Alabama-Florida border east of Morgan City, Louisiana, including Lake Pontchartrain and Lake Maurepas.

    Justin Carissimo is a breaking news editor at CBS News.

