Post-election emotions? Here are expert tips and resources to manage your mental health

A majority of Americans were stressed before Election Day, and now post-election, emotions are still running high for many across the country.

Experts say Americans with varying political views may be overcome with emotion in the wake of the election results, from pride and optimism to disappointment, frustration and even fear.

"Feelings of, 'How did this happen?' are likely widespread and would have been whichever way the vote had gone. For many, these strong emotions reflect the heightened stakes of what has been called one of the most important elections in U.S. history, as people contemplate what the results mean for their values, communities and hopes for the future," Chaitali Sinha, psychologist and chief clinical research and development officer at mental health app Wysa, told CBS News.

If you're someone looking to better cope with heightened emotions around the election, here are some tips according to experts.

Coping with election results, loss

Know you're not alone: "It's completely normal for people to feel a sense of loss or fear when election results don't align with their hopes," Sinha said, adding these emotions can "take a toll on mental health," making coping strategies important.

Use happy, healthy distractions: "Engaging in self-care activities, such as spending time outdoors, exercising or connecting with supportive friends can offer relief and a break from the stress," Sinha said.

Grounding techniques like deep breathing, journaling or simply naming your emotions to help process them can also be helpful, she said.

Once you're feeling calmer, redirecting your energy into actions can help you feel more empowered, according to Dr. Michele Nealon, clinical psychologist and president of The Chicago School. This could include taking a walk, reading a book, volunteering or finding other ways to contribute positively.

"Acknowledging your feelings and focusing on what you can influence can ease stress and bring back a sense of control and purpose," Nealon said.

Limit doomscrolling: "It is important to take a break from the news," Sinha said.

Psychiatrist Dr. Sue Varma recently told CBS News she suggests setting a timer on social media apps to set boundaries on phone notifications.

"It's really important to have and carve out sacred spaces throughout your day where you don't have constant notifications," she said.

Seek help if needed: For those feeling especially overwhelmed, talking to a mental health professional can also provide guidance — and some are already leaning on organizations that can help.

The Trevor Project, for example, reported Tuesday that the LGBTQ+ youth-focused mental health organization saw a nearly 200% increase in conversation topics related to the election across its crisis services in the days leading up to the results.

Tips for navigating family who voted differently

With Thanksgiving around the corner, some are already worried about political differences making family gatherings feel tense.

Sinha warns no good comes from heated political arguments with your family members.

"Approach these interactions with curiosity and empathy wherever possible, rather than judgment, no matter how challenging that may feel," she advised. "Try to listen actively and find common ground on shared values, even if your political beliefs differ."

If that's not possible, setting boundaries can help.

This can looking like politely steering the topic elsewhere if a conversation gets to heated or uncomfortable or simply step away.

Mental health resources post-election

988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or a suicidal crisis, you can reach the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline by calling or texting 988. You can also chat with the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline here.

The National Alliance on Mental Illness HelpLine

For more information about mental health care resources and support, The NAMI HelpLine can be reached Monday through Friday, 10 a.m.–10 p.m. ET, at 1-800-950-NAMI (6264) or email at info@nami.org.

The Trevor Project

For LGBTQIA+ youth looking for free, confidential crisis support, call 1-866-488-7386, text 'START' to 678-678 or visit their website to chat with a gender-affirming and queer-friendly counselor.

Veterans' Crisis Line

Call 988 then press 1, text 838255 or chat online here.

Substance abuse support

Alcoholics Anonymous and Narcotics Anonymous have resources on their website, including virtual meetings.

SAMHSA's National Helpline for mental and/or substance use disorders can be reached at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).