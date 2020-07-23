Portland mayor jeered by protesters later targeted with tear gas again by federal agents

Portland, Oregon — Portland's mayor faced a hostile crowd of protesters Wednesday night. They screamed at and sharply questioned him as he tried to rally the demonstrators who've clashed repeatedly with federal agents sent in by President Trump to quell ongoing unrest in the city.

It was the 55th straight night of protests here against police brutality and seeking racial justice. They've led to the clashes with the federal officers and to those officers deploying tear gas every night for more than a week, reports CBS Portland affiliate KOIN-TV.

Wednesday night was no different.

Not long after Mayor Ted Wheeler finished speaking, fires were started inside the fence surrounding the federal courthouse in downtown Portland. That led to the federal agents firing tear gas, flash-bang grenades and pepper balls toward the crowd, KOIN's Hannah Ray Lambert tweeted:

There was a moment of levity:

Portland police said flares and other incendiary devices were thrown over the fence, leading to the fires in the portico between the fence and the building.

Fireworks were set off, upsetting one demonstrator:

Later, Portland police had a stern warning for demonstrators:

As for Wheeler, he told hundreds of people gathered near the courthouse, "I want to thank the thousands of you who have come out to oppose the Trump administration's occupation of this city. The reason this is important is it is not just happening in Portland. ... We're on the front line here in Portland."

The Democratic mayor has opposed federal agents' presence in Oregon's largest city but he has faced harsh criticism from many sides and his presence wasn't welcomed by most, who yelled and swore at him.

Wheeler struggled Wednesday night to be heard over a crushing crowd that gave him just a few feet on a street corner and surrounded him as he walked there to speak.

Holding just a microphone attached to a speaker with a cord, Wheeler called it a "listening session" and opened up for questions after a few minutes - but it was unclear if anyone could hear over the angry crowd.

About 20 feet away, Black Lives Matter speakers rallied a crowd of several thousand.

Some Portland residents, including City Council members, have accused Wheeler of not reining in local police, who used tear gas multiple times before federal agents arrived early this month in response to nearly two months of nightly protests since George Floyd was killed. Others, including business leaders, have condemned Wheeler for not bringing the situation under control before the agents showed up.

While taking questions Wednesday night, Wheeler was criticized for the actions of his own police department, not defunding the local police and not having Portland police protect people from federal agents. The mayor said he wants to use the energy of the protests to make changes.

Wheeler then addressed the much larger crowd from a raised balcony, saying, "I am here tonight to stand with you."

Some speakers praised the mayor for standing with them and there were cheers along with boos and obscenities as Wheeler and many in the crowd chanted "Black lives matter!"

Wheeler's tense nighttime appearance downtown came hours after attorneys for Oregon urged a judge to issue a restraining order against federal agents deployed to quell the protests.

Also on Wednesday, the City Council banned police from cooperating with federal agents or arresting reporters or legal observers.