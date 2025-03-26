Pope Francis' doctor reveals harrowing details of hospitalization, including 2 near-death scares

Rome — An interview published on Tuesday with the head of Pope Francis' medical team has revealed new details about just how grave a health situation the 88-year-old leader of the Catholic Church was in during his five-week hospitalization with bilateral pneumonia. Among the worrying information provided by Dr. Sergio Alfieri, was that Francis came close to dying on two separate occasions before he was allowed to return to his home at the Vatican over the weekend.

Alfieri, who's in charge of coordinating the pope's medical care at Rome's Gemelli Hospital, told the Corriere della Sera newspaper that the medical team even considered letting the pope die at one critical point. That occurred on February 28, which Alfieri described as "the worst" day of the pope's 38-day hospitalization. Doctors said at the time that Francis had suffered a breathing crisis after inhaling his own vomit during a coughing fit.

"We needed to choose whether to stop and let him go, or to push it and try all the drugs and treatments possible, running the very high risk of damaging other organs. In the end, that is the path we chose," Alfieri said.

It was Francis himself who chose to persevere, said the doctor.

Pope Francis waves as he leaves the Gemelli Hospital after a five-week hospitalization for pneumonia, in Rome, Italy, March 23, 2025. TIZIANA FABI/AFP/Getty

"The Holy Father always decides," he said, adding that the pope had delegated responsibility for all of his healthcare decisions to Massimo Strappetti, his personal healthcare assistant, "who knows the pope's wishes perfectly."

Strappetti told the team to "try everything, don't give up. That's what we all thought, too. And no one gave up," the doctor told the newspaper.

According to the medical bulletin released that day by the Vatican, Pope Francis suffered an "isolated attack of bronchospasm with resulting vomit and inhalation, and a sudden worsening of the respiratory picture. The Holy Father was promptly bronchoaspirated and put on non-invasive mechanical ventilation."

"That evening was terrible," recounted Alfieri. "He knew, like us, that he might not survive the night. We saw the man who was suffering."

But the pope remained alert and fully conscious during the episode. The medical team continued treatment for days, and finally, "the body responded to the treatments and the lung infection eased," Alfieri aid.

But just three days later, on March 3, a second life-and-death crisis occurred, when the pope suffered two separate incidents of respiratory failure.

"It was the second really critical moment, because in these cases — if not promptly rescued — you risk sudden death," as well as other complications, Alfieri said. "It was terrible, we really thought we wouldn't make it."

That day's Vatican medical bulletin said Francis "presented two episodes of acute respiratory failure, caused by significant accumulation of endobronchial mucus and consequent bronchospasm. Two bronchoscopies were therefore performed requiring aspiration of abundant secretions."

Alfieri's interview revealed an unprecedented level of detail on the condition of a hospitalized pope — and the doctor said that's the way Francis wanted it. He said he asked his medical team, from the very beginning of his hospitalization, that they be straightforward with both himself and the public.

Alfieri said he believed the fact that prayer services were being held around the world for Francis contributed to his survival.

"There is a scientific publication according to which prayers give strength to the sick," the doctor said. "I can say that twice the situation was lost, and then it happened like a miracle."

Alfieri called Francis "a very collaborative patient" who underwent all treatment without complaint.

Asked if any one moment stood out to him in particular, Alfieri said it was "when, in the most difficult period, he held my hand for a few minutes, as if seeking comfort."

Doctors have prescribed two months of rest and limited activity for Pope Francis now that he is back at the Vatican, and told him to avoid large gatherings. He is continuing with pharmacological treatment, as well as physical and respiratory physiotherapy, and continues to use oxygen therapy, according to the Vatican.