Pompeo announces visa restrictions over International Criminal Court investigations into U.S. military

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced Friday the U.S. will restrict visas for people responsible for International Criminal Court (ICC) investigations into U.S. military personnel. The U.S. has refused to cooperate with international investigators.

Pompeo made the announcement at a State Department briefing Friday morning. The secretary of state added the U.S. is ready to take additional steps, including sanctions.

On Friday, Pompeo also condemned the attacks on mosques in New Zealand that left 49 dead.

"My condolences to the grieving families of the victims in Christchurch, New Zealand. No one should have to fear such violence in their place of worship. The American people mourn this tragedy together with our friends in New Zealand," Pompeo tweeted ahead of his briefing.

It's been a busy few days for the State Department, which announced Thursday that all diplomats have left Venezuela and the administration continues to apply pressure to the regime of Nicolas Maduro. Venezuela has experienced widespread blackouts in recent days, inflicting hardship on an already struggling country.

Pompeo is dining with President Trump Friday afternoon.