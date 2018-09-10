National Security Adviser John Bolton speaks at Federalist Society — live updates

National Security Adviser John Bolton is speaking to the Federalist Society Monday on protecting America's constitutional principles and sovereignty from international threats.

It's Bolton's first public address since joining the White House earlier this year. The speech comes as the Trump administration is shuttering the Palestine Liberation Organization office in Washington, a controversial move. That development comes after the White House said over the weekend it was cutting $25 million in funding for health services in the heavily Palestinian East Jerusalem.

Ahead of Bolton's speech, a protester holding a pink "Iran wants Peace" sign and shouting Bolton is a "war hawk" was forcibly removed from the stage by security.

The Federalist Society is a conservative legal group that has supported the nomination and confirmation process of both Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch and Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh. Bolton has spoken to the group on foreign policy in years past.