Pompeo says Kim Jong Un is "prepared to denuclearize"— live updates

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said preparations for the Singapore summit continue to press forward, and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is "prepared to denuclearize." Briefing reporters Thursday, Pompeo suggested Congress will have to weigh in on any agreement made.

Pompeo said complete denuclearization of the Korean peninsula is the only acceptable option, in a way that is complete and verifiable. The secretary of state also said he thinks the North Korean definition of denuclearization and the U.S. definition of denuclearization have come closer together, although he declined to expand on what he meant by that.

"President Trump is hopeful," Pompeo said. "But he's also going into the summit with his eyes wide open."

Earlier in the day, Mr. Trump expressed an openness to inviting North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to the U.S. and even the White House if the summit talks go well, and said he would expect to normalize relations with North Korea if the negotiations are followed through on by North Korea.