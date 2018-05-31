Polo star Nacho Figueras recalls the first time Prince Harry told him about Meghan Markle

Argentina's Nacho Figueras is one of the world's best and most recognizable players in professional polo. He's played in tournaments alongside royalty, including his close friend Prince Harry.

On Thursday, he told "CBS This Morning" about the first time Harry spoke about Meghan Markle, now the Duchess of Sussex, to him and his wife, Delfina Blaquier.

"We'd been having the conversation about finding a great girl for a long time with Delfina, him and I. And one day we all went to dinner and he told us that he had just met a girl and Delfi….she being a woman, she totally got it. She said, 'I think this is the one.' You could see it on his face."

Chris Jackson / AP

"It made us very, very happy because I think he's very happy," he added.

Figueras attended the royal couple's wedding earlier this month along with his wife but demurred when asked to provide details about the closed reception. The dance-off between Prince Charles, Prince William and Harry that was supposedly instigated by James Corden? "Don't believe everything you read," Figueras said.

He also spoke about his love of polo and the New York City park he's raising money to save.

"I love it because I love horses. I love it because this is what I've been doing for – since I was a little kid. I love it because everything about the sport is incredible. The connection with the horses, the teamwork, the adrenaline of the game, the fact that it is so dangerous I think also brings some kind of weird rush," he said. "You need amazing horses but then what you do with those horses is also -- it's the ingredient that makes it happen, right, but the horses are very important."

He'll be back in the saddle on Saturday at Liberty State Park, playing in the 11th annual Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic.