Poll: On sexual misconduct, most Americans believe politicians’ accusers

A healthy majority of Americans are inclined to believe the recent accounts of women who have accused politicians and public figures of sexual misconduct, according to a new poll from the Economist and YouGov. Respondents weren't quite as sure, however, that the accused figures should lose their jobs.

Asked about Alabama Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore, who has been accused by multiple women of making sexual advances on them when they were underage teenagers and he was in his 30s, 57 percent of respondents said they believe Moore "definitely" or "probably" did what he's accused of doing. Only 14 percent said he "definitely" or "probably" did not, and 29 percent said they aren't sure.

A bare majority of 50 percent of respondents said Moore should drop out of the Alabama Senate race. Twenty-one percent said he should remain in the race.

Respondents were also asked about longtime Rep. John Conyers, D-Michigan, who has been accused by two former staffers of sexual harassment. One of the accusers was paid a settlement in 2015 using taxpayer money. Fifty-nine percent of Americans said Conyers "probably" or "definitely" engaged in misconduct, while only 7 percent voiced some level of doubt about the accusations.

Fifty percent of respondents said Conyers, currently the longest-serving lawmaker in Congress, should resign, and only 14 percent said he should stay put.

Americans also weighed in on Sen. Al Franken, the Minnesota Democrat who has been accused of making unwanted advances toward a radio host in 2006, and groping several women during photo opportunities. Sixty-two percent said they Franken probably or definitely committed the 2006 incident involving the radio host, and only 10 percent said he probably or definitely didn't do it.

Only 39 percent of respondents suggested Franken should lose his job as a result, though. Twenty-seven percent said Franken should stay in the Senate.

On the question of how often members of Congress sexually harass their staff members, 12 percent of respondents said they believe it happens very often. Thirty-five percent wagered it happens somewhat often, 39 percent answered "not too often," and 15 percent said it doesn't happen often at all.

And Americans believe it's roughly an equal problem in both parties: 21 percent said Democrats are worse on the subject of sexual harassment, 20 percent said Republicans are worse, and 42 percent said the two are "about the same."

The Economist/YouGov poll surveyed 1,500 Americans between November 26 and 28. Results contain a margin of error of plus or minus 3.2 percent.

