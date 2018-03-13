Poll: Most Americans concerned about Russian interference in midterm elections

By Jennifer De Pinto, Fred Backus, Kabir Khanna and Anthony Salvanto

More than six in 10 Americans are at least somewhat concerned about potential Russian interference in the 2018 elections. However, this concern breaks down along party lines. While 64 percent of Democrats say they are very concerned, only 15 percent of Republicans feel this way. Most independents are at least somewhat concerned.





A majority of Americans also disapprove of President Trump's handling of matters related to the Russia investigation, though Republicans continue to rally behind the president. While most independents and nearly all Democrats disapprove, two thirds of Republicans approve of Mr. Trump's handling of the issue.

But most Americans come together in their views of Russian President Vladimir Putin – far more Americans have an unfavorable opinion of the Russian President than a favorable one, including Republicans, Democrats and independents, all of whom have unfavorable views.

This poll was conducted by telephone March 8-11, 2018 among a random sample of 1,223 adults nationwide. Data collection was conducted on behalf of CBS News by SSRS of Glen Mills, PA. Phone numbers were dialed from samples of both standard land-line and cell phones.



The poll employed a random digit dial methodology. For the landline sample, a respondent was randomly selected from all adults in the household. For the cell sample, interviews were conducted with the person who answered the phone.

Interviews were conducted in English and Spanish using live interviewers. The data have been weighted to reflect U.S. Census figures on demographic variables.

The error due to sampling for results based on the entire sample could be plus or minus three percentage points. The error for subgroups may be higher and is available by request. The margin of error includes the effects of standard weighting procedures which enlarge sampling error slightly.

This poll release conforms to the Standards of Disclosure of the National Council on Public Polls.

Poll toplines: