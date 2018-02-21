Police release video as search continues for Texas Roadhouse shooter

SAN ANTONIO -- Police are seeking the public's help in identifying a suspect who shot five people outside a Texas restaurant on Sunday evening.

Monday, the San Antonio police department released video from surveillance images showing who they say is the suspect in the shooting at the Texas Roadhouse.

A child, two men and two women were sitting on a bench outside the restaurant when the shooter opened fire, in what police believe to be a domestic incident. All of the victims were related.

The six-year-old boy and two of the adults are said to be in stable condition, while the other two are facing life-threatening injuries.

Cinema Ridge Shooting PLEASE SHARE: We need help identifying the suspect who shot five people, including a 6-year-old, outside a restaurant at 2893 Cinema Ridge this past Sunday. Call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP or Homicide at 210-207-7635 with information (Case#18-034709). Posted by San Antonio Police Department on Tuesday, February 20, 2018

Two of the adult victims of the victims are in stable condition, while the other two are facing life-threatening injuries at the hospital, according to reports by CBS affiliate KENS-TV. The boy was shot in the leg, and is expected to survive.

Police say a number of people were waiting outside, but only the only the one family was targeted.

Police are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-STOP or to text 411 with the keyword "SATIP."