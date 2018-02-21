Police release video as search continues for Texas Roadhouse shooter

Last Updated Feb 21, 2018 12:39 PM EST
SAN ANTONIO -- Police are seeking the public's help in identifying a suspect who shot five people outside a Texas restaurant on Sunday evening.
Monday, the San Antonio police department released video from surveillance images showing who they say is the suspect in the shooting at the Texas Roadhouse.
A child, two men and two women were sitting on a bench outside the restaurant when the shooter opened fire, in what police believe to be a domestic incident. All of the victims were related.
Two of the adult victims of the victims are in stable condition, while the other two are facing life-threatening injuries at the hospital, according to reports by CBS affiliate KENS-TV. The boy was shot in the leg, and is expected to survive.
Police say a number of people were waiting outside, but only the only the one family was targeted.
Police are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-STOP or to text 411 with the keyword "SATIP."