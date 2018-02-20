Diner describes panicked scene during Texas Roadhouse shooting

SAN ANTONIO -- Police are still searching for the masked man who shot five people outside a popular San Antonio restaurant Sunday night, reports CBS affiliate KENS. Diners who were inside the restaurant at the time described the frightening scene.

"We had literally just sat down, and everybody was like, 'get down!'" said one woman, who wished to remain anonymous. She was at the restaurant with her mother.

"After that, everybody said 'just get out, get out,' and everybody rushed through the back exit," she said.

KENS reporters talked to another man, Kenneth Williams, who had brought his family to the Texas Roadhouse Sunday for a birthday celebration, only to be turned away by the manager. "We were talking about the shooting in Florida, and how crazy it was-- and then we get here and see this? It's really scary," he told KENS. "It could happen to anybody, anybody."

"I just wish people would be careful with guns, because you've got kids out here," Williams said. "I've got my two daughters right here. A bullet don't have nobody's name on it."

According to San Antonio police, the gunman opened fire on a family waiting outside a Texas Roadhouse to be seated at around 8:40pm Sunday night, wounding a 6-year-old boy and four of his relatives. The suspect walked up to a nearby parking lot and fired multiple rounds from a handgun before fleeing, according to the report. Police said the suspect was about 15 feet from the front of the restaurant when he opened fire.

Two of the adult victims of the victims are in stable condition, while the other two are facing life-threatening injuries at the hospital, according to the station. The boy was shot in the leg, and is expected to survive.

All four victims are related, San Antonio Police Chief William McManus told reporters Monday. The adults are in their 20s.

Police say a number of people were waiting outside, but only the only the one family was targeted, the station reports.

Investigators don't believe the shooting was random. CBS affiliate KENS-TV reports investigators think it was a family violence situation.