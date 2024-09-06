Watch CBS News
1 teen shot, another arrested after shooting inside Joppatowne High School in Maryland

By Christian Olaniran

BALTIMORE -- One student is hospitalized and another is in police custody after a shooting Friday inside Joppatowne High School.

According to Harford County Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler, a 16-year-old student allegedly shot a 15-year-old during a fight inside a men's bathroom just after 12:30 p.m.

That victim was flown by medical helicopter to the hospital, where he is in serious condition. The alleged teenage gunman ran from the school, but was captured a short time later.

"Our hearts are breaking for the victim and the victim's family," said Harford County Schools Superintendent Dr. Sean Bulson. "This should not be happening in schools."

"Sadly we stand here today to discuss another school shooting," Sheriff Gahler said during an afternoon press briefing. "A tragic day four days into the school year."

Massive police response

The emergency response to Joppatowne High School was swift and massive. "Within 15 minutes more than 100 police officers were here from all of our partner agencies," Gahler said.

A school resource officer was inside the school at the time, but did not hear the gunshot, according to Gahler. That officer, along with the principal and school nurse quickly responded to the shooting scene.

The school was evacuated after the incident. Parents were instructed to pick up their students at Good Shepherd Presbyterian Church, turned into a reunification center.   

joppamap.png
Joppatowne High School Google Earth

Bulson said they have not determined when school will reopen. Counseling will be made available for students.

Joppatowne is located about 20 miles northeast of Baltimore.  Just three days ago, students returned to the school for the 2024-2025 school year.

Christian Olaniran

