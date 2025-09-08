Nepal police fire on people protesting against social media restrictions, reportedly killing at least 14

Police in Nepal's capital city of Kathmandu opened fire Monday on protesters demonstrating against a government ban on social media platforms, killing at least 14 and wounding dozens more, according to state TV.

At least six people died at the Bir Hospital in Kathmandu, the Kantipur newspaper said, quoting doctors. Two died at the Civil Hospital and two more at the KMC hospital, according to doctors there who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to comment.

The wounded were being treated at half of a dozen hospitals in Kathmandu.

Nepal's Armed Police Force (APF) personnel stand guard during a protest outside the Parliament in Kathmandu, Sept. 8, 2025, against social media prohibitions and suspected government corruption. PRABIN RANABHAT/AFP/Getty

Tens of thousands of protesters took to the streets of Nepal's capital Monday to vent their anger against a decision by authorities to block most social media platforms, including Facebook, X and YouTube. Authorities have accused the platforms of failing to register and submit to government oversight.

Protesters pushed through barbed wire and forced riot police to retreat as they surrounded the Nepalese Parliament building. Police fired tear gas and water cannon but were outnumbered and sought safety inside the parliament complex. Police eventually opened fire at the protesters.

Nepal's government communications minister Prithvi Subba told CBS News' partner network BBC News that police were compelled to use force.

"Tear gas and water cannons were used after the protesters breached into the restricted area," police spokesperson Shekhar Khanal told the AFP news agency.

The situation remained tense and the government announced a curfew for Monday around the parliament, along with the government secretariat, presidential house and other key parts of the city.

"Stop the ban on social media, stop corruption not social media," the crowds chanted, waving the red and blue national flag. Monday's rally was dubbed a protest by "Gen Z," generally referring to people born between 1995 and 2010.

About two dozen social network platforms that are widely used in Nepal were repeatedly given notices to register their companies officially in the country, the government said. Those that failed to do so have been blocked since last week.

TikTok, Viber and three other platforms have registered and continued to operate without interruption.

The move by the authorities came as the government sent a bill for a debate in parliament that seeks to ensure that social platforms are "properly managed, responsible and accountable." It includes asking the companies to appoint a liaison office or point person in the country.

The bill has been widely criticized as a tool for censorship and punishing government opponents who voice their opposition online. Rights groups have called it an attempt by the government to curb freedom of expression and violate fundamental rights.

Nepal in 2023 banned the Chinese-owned video-sharing app TikTok, accusing it of disrupting "social harmony, goodwill and diffusing indecent materials."

That ban was lifted last year after TikTok's executives pledged to comply with local laws, which includes a ban on pornographic sites that was passed in 2018.