Police: Crate with handcuffs in home of girl, 5, found dead in storage unit

SACRAMENTO — A Reno, Nevada couple was arrested after a young girl was found dead at a Sacramento storage locker, reports CBS Sacramento. Tyler Anderson, 23, and Averyauna Anderson, 23, have been arrested after Tyler Anderson's 5-year-old daughter Cali was discovered Tuesday inside a U-Haul storage facility.

An affidavit filed by Reno Police revealed the girl had been living in deplorable conditions. Detectives say they found a wire animal crate with handcuffs in one of the bathrooms of Anderson's Reno home. The child's belongings were found next to the crate, along with old food on the floor.

Reno Police say the child died sometime in the last two weeks in the Reno apartment. The cause of death is under investigation. Police say the couple knew the girl was sick, but never called 911, reports the station.

Police say the girl was found unresponsive on May 4. Anderson's wife told detectives she attempted CPR on the girl with Anderson's help for several hours. Eventually they say the couple stuffed the girl in a duffel bag and then inside a plastic drum.

The child's body was allegedly kept in a closet for a week as investigators say the father searched the web on how to get rid of a body, the station reports. Her remains were then driven to the Sacramento storage facility.

Washoe County Human Services Agency said in a statement it has no history of interaction or involvement with this family.

"We have removed the surviving siblings and they are safe as we are providing care for them at this time," the agency said.

Sacramento Police say the storage unit where Cali was found was rented to the couple. Investigators say the girl had been severely neglected before her death.

Tyler Anderson was arrested in Sacramento on suspicion of manslaughter. He is currently in the Sacramento County Jail awaiting extradition to Washoe County, Nevada.

Averyauna Anderson was arrested in Washoe County and faces charges of child abuse and destroying and concealing evidence.