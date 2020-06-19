The poetry and rhythm of Bob Dylan's lyrics

Bruce Springsteen once described Bob Dylan as a revolutionary.

"The way that Elvis freed your body, Bob freed your mind and showed us that just because the music was innately physical did not mean that it was anti-intellect," Springsteen said while inducting Dylan into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1988.

Dylan is not finished "freeing minds" just yet.

The acclaimed singer-songwriter and 2016 Nobel laureate will release his 39th studio album, titled "Rough and Rowdy Ways," on Friday.

The album's final track, "Murder Most Foul," a 17-minute ballad about the assassination of President John F. Kennedy, already marked a historic milestone for the 79-year-old. It is Dylan's first song to reach the top of a Billboard chart under his name.

The publicity-shy Dylan rarely grants interviews and in 2004, when he sat down with 60 Minutes correspondent Ed Bradley, it was his first on television in 19 years.

Regarded by Rolling Stone magazine as the greatest songwriter of all time, Dylan sometimes used his platform to write songs about people and moments in history, including the assassination of civil rights activist Medgar Evers and the imprisonment of boxer Rubin "Hurricane" Carter.

In the clip above, Bradley asks Bob Dylan about his music becoming anthems and protests songs for a generation.