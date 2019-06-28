Planned Parenthood of St. Louis dodges closure again with stay to remain open

Missouri's last remaining abortion clinic, Planned Parenthood of St. Louis, will be allowed to continue providing abortions after a state administrative commissioner gave the clinic a motion to to stay on Friday afternoon. The decision effectively will let the clinic continue operations despite not having a license from the state.

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services declined to renew the clinic's license to perform abortions last week, a decision that Planned Parenthood appealed to the state's Administrative Hearing Commission. Even though the clinic was denied its license, Planned Parenthood had been allowed to continue providing abortion this week, protected by a judge-ordered injunction that's set to expire Friday at 5 p.m.

This is a developing story and will be updated.