At least 3 killed when 2 planes collide over Colorado

At least three people were killed when two planes collided over Colorado on Saturday morning, officials said. A single-engine Cessna 172 and a second plane collided and crashed near Vance Brand Airport in Longmont at around 8:50 a.m., the FAA said in a statement.

Two people were on board the Cessna and it wasn't immediately known how many people were on the second aircraft, the FAA said. The Mountain View Fire Rescue agency said three people were killed in the incident.

The fire department said it responded to reports of a plane crash around 10 a.m. When they arrived, officials determined two planes had crashed.

People were asked to avoid the area.

"This is still very early in the search and investigation," the Boulder County Sheriff's Office said, according to CBS Colorado. The sheriff's office said it will release more information as the search continues.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash.

The city of Longmont is about 15 miles northeast of Boulder.