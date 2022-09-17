Three reported dead in mid-air collision in Boulder County

Boulder County Sheriff's Department is investigating a mid-air collision. At 8:54 a.m. on Saturday, September 17th, the Boulder County Communications Center got several emergency phone calls reporting two planes had collided mid-air.

Investigators on the scene of a plane crash in Boulder County CBS

Sheriff's deputies, Colorado State Patrol, Rocky Mountain Fire Rescue, and Boulder Rural Rescue responded to the area of 10,000 Niwot Road, and found two separate crash sites.

At the first crash site on the southside of Niwot Road, first responders found a destroyed plane. They were able to confirm there were two passengers on board, and both were deceased.

Crashed plane in a copse of trees in Boulder County. CBS

At the second crash site on the north side of Niwot Road, the downed plane was in a copse of trees. First responders confirmed one passenger in that plane, also dead at the scene.

Names of those who died have not been released, pending notification of family. R

Roads are closed at 95th and Niwot Road, and Highway 287 at Niwot Road.

CBS

The investigation into exactly what happened is still ongoing. The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board have also responded to the scene.