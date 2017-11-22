"Something went wrong": Small plane flips over while landing at airport

CHICAGO -- A small plane flipped over Wednesday morning while landing at DeKalb Taylor Municipal Airport, CBS Chicago reports.

DeKalb Deputy Fire Chief James Zarek said it happened around 10:30 a.m.

The pilot was headed from Wisconsin to Texas, and was stopping at the airport in DeKalb to refuel and take a break, Zarek said.

While landing, "something went wrong," and the plane flipped over, coming to a rest on its windshield and the front of its wings.

Paramedics checked out the pilot, but he refused to be taken to a hospital.

Zarek said the plane's owner is in Texas, and the pilot works for the owner transporting planes from one location to another.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.