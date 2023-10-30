12 people killed, including baby, in plane crash in Brazilian Amazon

Twelve people including a baby died Sunday in a small plane crash in the Brazilian Amazon, officials said.

The plane, a single engine Cessna Caravan, came down near the airport of Rio Branco shortly after takeoff, the government of the northwestern state of Acre said in a statement.

Ten passengers -- nine adults and an infant -- as well as the pilot and co-pilot all died at the scene, it said.

According to local press reports, the plane erupted in flames on impact, causing a forest fire in a remote area near Brazil's border with Peru and Bolivia. Video supposedly of the crash site on social media showed flaming wreckage in the forest.

Many of the passengers were returning to the neighboring Amazonas state after receiving medical care, media said.

An undated file photo shows a road going through the Amazon rainforest outside Rio Branco, the capital of Acre Province, Brazil. Per-Anders Pettersson via Getty

Fourteen people were killed in September when a plane crashed while trying to land in the Amazonas town of Barcelos. Officials said initial information suggested the plane crashed after running out of runway when it descended during heavy rain and low visibility, the BBC reported.

And in June, four Indigenous children survived a plane crash in the Colombian Amazon, then managed to stay alive for 40 days in the jungle before being rescued in a massive search. The children were traveling with their mother from the Amazonian village of Araracuara to San Jose del Guaviare when the plane went down. The children said their mother initially survived the crash for days before she died.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.