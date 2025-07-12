Plague kills Arizona resident, marking first recorded death since 2007, health officials say

A resident of northern Arizona has died from pneumonic plague, health officials said Friday.

Plague is rare to humans, with on average about seven cases reported annually in the U.S., most of them in the western states, according to federal health officials.

The death in Coconino County, which includes Flagstaff, was the first recorded death from pneumonic plague since 2007, local officials said. Further details including the identify of the victim were not released.

"Our hearts go out to the family and friends of the deceased," said Coconino County Board of Supervisors Chair Patrice Horstman said in a statement. "We are keeping them in our thoughts during this difficult time. Out of respect for the family, no additional information about the death will be released."

Plague is a bacterial infection known as "The Black Death" that killed tens of millions in 14th century Europe. During an eight-year period, from 1346 to 1353, it killed up to 60% of the population of Europe, the Middle East and Africa, according to estimates.

Today, it's easily treated with antibiotics.

The bubonic plague is the most common form of the bacterial infection, which spreads naturally among rodents like prairie dogs and rats.

There are two other forms: septicemic plague that spreads through the whole body, and pneumonic plague that infects the lungs.

Pneumonic plague is the most deadly and easiest to spread.

The bacteria is transmitted through the bites of infected fleas that can spread it between rodents, pets and humans.

People can also get plague through touching infected bodily fluids. Health experts recommend taking extra care when handling dead or sick animals.

Most cases happen in rural areas of northern New Mexico, northern Arizona, southern Colorado, California, southern Oregon and far western Nevada, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says 496 cases of plague were documented, mostly in the Western and Southwestern U.S. between 1970 and 2020. More than half the cases were reported in New Mexico.

A human case appeared in Southern Colorado last July following the death of a New Mexico resident from the plague in March.