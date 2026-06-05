Here are 3 places to earn 4% on your money starting this June

Savers can still earn a sizable return on their money now, as long as they keep it in the right type of account. Jenner Images/Getty Images

In today's high-rate and inflationary economic environment, there are plenty of ways to spend your money. With inflation at its highest point since 2023, high interest rates frozen since December and wages softening, it's easy to spend your money with little to show in return. But there are some effective ways to offset these current economic conditions, even now. With specific savings accounts, for example, savers may even be able to outpace inflation with an interest rate more than a full percentage point above the inflation rate.

That said, this will require some movement on the part of savers. That means the traditional savings account, with a minimal average rate of just 0.38%, will likely need to be exchanged for an alternative account type. But with multiple accounts currently offering rates of 4% or more, approximately, and with even variable interest rate accounts expected to hold steady in today's inflationary landscape, this should be an easy move to make.

So, where exactly can savers start earning 4% on their money this month? Below, we'll outline three places to consider moving your funds now.

Start by seeing how much interest you could be earning with a CD account here.

3 places to earn 4% on your money starting this June

You don't need to keep all of your money just in one of the following three accounts. In fact, some savers may actually benefit from splitting their money among two or even all three. What's unmistakable, however, is that keeping any money in your regular savings account means you're losing money when these three alternatives are still available:

A CD account

A certificate of deposit (CD) account comes with an interest rate of 4% or higher now, depending on the term (or length) of the account and that rate is fixed, meaning that it will hold until the account matures, regardless of what happens in the interest rate climate in the interim.

This will require some work on behalf of the saver, however, as the return on the account will only be available if the saver maintains it through the maturity date. Take out the money before then, and you'll get hit with an early withdrawal penalty. Still, with around $4 earned for each $100 deposited into this account now, it makes sense to crunch the numbers to see how much you can comfortably get started with this June.

Learn more about your CD account options here.

A high-yield savings account

High-yield savings accounts come with interest rates almost as high as the top CDs, and they won't require savers to forego access to their funds, as they can continue to make deposits and withdrawals as they've been accustomed to. That noted, the account does have a variable rate that will adjust upward or downward based on market conditions. But with no interest rate cut projected for the foreseeable future and the possibility of a hike higher than many had anticipated at this point in 2026, this is a relatively safe and reliable option for savers now.

A money market account

Want to earn a high rate on your money, maintain access and potentially combine your banking needs all in one place? Then a money market account, which comes with top rates around 3.90% now, could be for you. This account won't prohibit access the way a CD will, but it will allow you to pay your bills thanks to the check-writing features it employs. While the rate on this account is also variable and marginally lower than the aforementioned options, that differential could be negligible if it means you can streamline your banking and earn a competitive return at the same time.

The bottom line

Interest rates are slightly below what they were in 2025 and 2024, but they're still elevated compared to what they were at the start of the decade. More importantly, rates on these three accounts are all exponentially higher than what you're currently receiving with a traditional account. So, stop losing money and make the switch into one or more of these accounts this June. Thanks to their high rates and compounding interest, you may start noticing a difference as soon as July or August.