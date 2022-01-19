Pittsburgh police searching for two suspects after 15-year-old shot in school van

Pittsburgh police are searching for two suspects after a 15-year-old was shot in a school van just before dismissal, police said Wednesday. The student is in critical condition at a local hospital.

Commander Richard Ford said the shooter walked up to the van, which was parked outside of Pittsburgh Oliver Citywide Academy, and shot into it around 1:30 p.m. The only two people on the van were the student and the driver, Ford said at a news conference.

Police respond to a Pittsburgh high school after a 15-year-old student was shot in a school van just before school dismissal on Wednesday, January 19, 2022. KDKA

The victim is believed to have been shot twice in the chest area, Ford said. He was taken to Allegheny General Hospital where he is currently in surgery. The driver was not injured, police said.

All students were brought inside and the school was placed on lockdown while police searched the area for the suspects, who are considered armed and dangerous. Ford said the suspects left the area, and police believe they know the direction in which they fled.

The school reopened and police were clearing the scene just after 3 p.m., Pittsburgh Public Safety tweeted.

Police search a van outside of Oliver Citywide Academy in Pittsburgh on Wednesday, January 19, 2022. A student was shot inside of a school van just before school dismissal. KDKA

Ford described the suspects as being two young males dressed in dark clothing and masks. Police believe the weapon used in the shooting was a handgun.

At this time it is not clear if the victim and the suspects had any sort of relationship, or if the victim was targeted. Ford said they are speaking to witnesses and reviewing video from nearby buildings.

Aerial view of Oliver Citywide Academy in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. One student was shot in a school van just outside of the school on Wednesday, January 19, 2022, placing the school on lockdown. KDKA

Senator Bob Casey tweeted that he is "following this horrible situation closely and my team has reached out to local officials to offer support."