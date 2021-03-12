Man charged in pipe bomb explosion that injured boyfriend of woman who rejected him, prosecutors say

An Ohio man is facing federal charges for a pipe bomb explosion that "seriously injured" a Maryland man last October, prosecutors announced Thursday.

Clayton Alexander McCoy, 30, of Chesterland, Ohio, allegedly left a pipe bomb at the home of his friend's boyfriend a month after the woman expressed she was not interested in him romantically, prosecutors said. McCoy is charged with transporting explosives with intent to injure and possession of a destructive device in a crime of violence.

On October 30, 2020, a cardboard box containing a smaller white box with a red ribbon addressed to the Maryland man appeared on his front porch in Carroll County, according to an affidavit. Upon opening the box and removing a nail inserted in it, the man heard a whistling sound followed by an explosion, the affidavit said.

"The pipe bomb that McCoy left for the victim contained deadly shrapnel that caused very serious injuries and damages to the victim's body as well as the house the victim was in," said Jonathan Lenzner, the acting U.S. attorney for Maryland.

The victim was struck by shrapnel in the front of his body and suffered injuries to his chest and legs, according to the affidavit. He was released from the hospital on November 17, 2020, and is continuing with rehabilitation.

In an interview with law enforcement, the victim's girlfriend notified them of a recent interaction she had with McCoy. Earlier that month, she said, McCoy disclosed that he had feelings for her, feelings that she did not reciprocate. She told him she did not feel the same way and that she was in a relationship with the victim.

All three were friends through playing Dagorhir, a live-action role-playing battle game, the charging documents state. The victim's girlfriend told investigators she had been friends with McCoy for seven years and they remained friends after the conversation.

She and McCoy had been planning to go on a camping trip together and were discussing possible locations, she told investigators. However, after McCoy told her how he felt, she decided she was no longer comfortable going on the trip, citing a "busy work schedule" as the reason for the cancellation.

While hospitalized, the victim told investigators that he knew McCoy for about three years and "did not think McCoy would be responsible."

After the declaration of unrequited love, investigators believe McCoy drove over 300 miles from Ohio to Maryland to drop off the explosives in front of the victim's home. They said his cellphone traveled along that route on October 30 and that a neighbor's security camera recorded a pickup truck similar to the 1994 Toyota pickup registered to McCoy's mother.

Investigators said evidence showed McCoy's online search history looking up the gas tank capacity of a 1994 Toyota pickup a week before the bombing.

"We were coming up on Christmas and there was a fear of packages showing up on front porches and exploding," Carroll County Sheriff James DeWees said in a news conference Thursday.

DeWees commended the speed of the investigation emphasizing that cases involving explosions often take months or even years to solve.

McCoy could face a maximum sentence of 20 years in federal prison if convicted for transporting explosives with intent to injure, and he could face a minimum of 30 years and a maximum of life if convicted for using, carrying, or possession of a destructive device during and in relation to a crime of violence.

McCoy will have his initial appearance in the U.S. District Court in Cleveland on March 12, 2021.