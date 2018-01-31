"Pied Pod Challenge": The safe alternative to the dangerous internet fad

NEW YORK -- A New York City pizzeria is rolling out a specialty dish created in response to a dangerous internet trend, CBS New York reports. The "Tide Pod Challenge" has people putting small laundry detergent pods in their mouths and posting videos of themselves biting into them.

Most of those people end up in the hospital.

Vinnie's Pizzeria in Brooklyn is offering a safer alternative with new "Pied Pods": Rolls stuffed with cheese and pepperoni, topped with dyed cheese made to look like a detergent pod.

A story you can really sink your teeth into on #1010WINS - an edible version of #TidePods @vinniesbrooklyn pic.twitter.com/A8srXiU3bE — hollihaerr (@hhaerrwork) January 19, 2018

YouTube is also taking steps to stop the Tide Pod challenge from spreading by removing all videos showing people biting into the toxic pods. Google, which owns YouTube, says its guidelines strictly prohibit videos that encourage dangerous behavior.

Meanwhile, Proctor & Gamble, which owns Tide, recently launched a campaign to warn people against eating laundry detergent.

Anyone concerned about the dangers of laundry pods can get more information from the American Association of Poison Control Centers. If you need immediate help, call 1-800-222-1222, or text "poison" to 797979 to save the number in your phone.