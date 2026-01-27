Philip Glass withdraws premiere of new symphony from Kennedy Center, saying values are in "direct conflict"

Composer Philip Glass has called off the premiere of his new symphony at the Kennedy Center, citing the performing arts venue's new leadership, the latest high-profile cancellation since a team picked by President Trump overhauled the center's operations and moved to change the venue's name to the Trump-Kennedy Center.

"Symphony No. 15 is a portrait of Abraham Lincoln, and the values of the Kennedy Center today are in direct conflict with the message of the Symphony," Glass said in a statement posted to X on Tuesday. "Therefore, I feel an obligation to withdraw this Symphony premiere from the Kennedy Center under its current leadership."

The symphony, titled "Lincoln," was scheduled to premiere at the Kennedy Center in a mid-June performance by the National Symphony Orchestra.

Roma Daravi, the center's vice president of public relations, told CBS News in a statement: "We have no place for politics in the arts, and those calling for boycotts based on politics are making the wrong decision."

"We have not cancelled a single show," Daravi continued. "Leftist activists are pushing artists to cancel but the public wants artists to perform and create—not cancel under pressure from political insiders that benefit from creating division."

National Symphony Orchestra Executive Director Jean Davidson said the Washington, D.C.-based orchestra has "great admiration" for Glass and was "surprised to learn about his decision at the same time as the press."

Shortly after returning to the White House last year, Mr. Trump sought to reshape the Kennedy Center. He quickly replaced multiple members of the Kennedy Center's board of trustees, made himself chairman and chose ally Richard Grenell for the role of president.

Since then, a litany of artists have canceled their appearances at the center, with the hit musical "Hamilton" calling off a planned run and actress Issa Rae canceling a sold-out show.

Last month, the center's board voted to rename the organization as the Trump-Kennedy Center, and the president's name was added to the exterior of the building. The move drew outrage from Democratic lawmakers, who argued the name can't be changed without legislation because the center was created by Congress.

The name change appeared to trigger another wave of cancellations, including a Christmas Eve "Jazz Jam" hosted by drummer Chuck Redd, a New Year's Eve performance by jazz ensemble The Cookers and a mid-January concert by folk singer Kristy Lee.

Grenell referred to the artists who canceled their shows as "far left political activists" who "were booked by the previous far-left leadership."