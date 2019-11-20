Four separate shootings in 20-minute span leave 1 dead, 5 injured, police say

One man was killed and five more were injured in four separate shootings that occurred in a 20-minute span in Philadelphia on Tuesday night, according to CBS Philadelphia. Authorities are investigating the shootings.

In the Logan section of the city, one man was killed and two others were injured in a triple shooting, police told CBS Philadelphia. The deceased victim, a 24-year-old man, was shot in the chest and pronounced dead just after 8 p.m. The other victims, both 24, are in stable condition.

In East Mount Airy, a 20-year-old man was shot four times while he sat in the passenger seat of a vehicle at 8:15 p.m., according to police. He is in critical condition after being hit in the chest, back, right arm, and shoulder, CBS Philadelphia reports.

Just after 8 p.m., a 30-year-old man was shot once in the chest in Kingsessing, police told CBS Philadelphia — and in Oxford Circle, police say a 20-year-old man was shot once in the head. Both men are in stable condition.