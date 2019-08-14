Multiple officers shot in "active and ongoing" situation in Philadelphia

At least four officers were shot Wednesday by an active shooter in the Nicetown-Tioga area, CBS Philadelphia reported. Police said they believed the officers' injuries were not life-threatening.

Philadelphia Police Sergeant Eric Gripp tweeted around 5 p.m. that the situation was still "active" and advised people to avoid the area.

Police were first called to the scene for narcotics activity, Captain Sekou Kinebrew told CBS Philadelphia.

At least two officers were shot in the arm and it's unknown where the third and fourth officer was shot, CBS Philadelphia reported. A fifth officer was injured by a crash at the scene, police told CBS Philadelphia.

This is a breaking story. It will be updated.