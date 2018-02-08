Eagles fans line Philadelphia streets for victory parade to celebrate Super Bowl win

PHILADELPHIA -- It's unclear if any work got done Thursday in Philadelphia. It seemed like the entire city turned out to celebrate the Eagles' first Super Bowl win and first League Championship since 1960.

The celebration started on the way to the celebration, and the line at one Wawa wound out the door and around the block.

Fans lined the streets and climbed trees to celebrate during the massive parade. Cops danced in the streets and directed chants instead of traffic and Eagles center Jason Kelce had some fun on live TV.

"We're from Philly, f***king Philly," he said. "No one likes us. We don't care."

There was even a coffin on the street. It said, "Congratulations, Philadelphia Eagles. We buried the New England Patriots."

Whether you rode in by train or came by foot, it was all worth the wait to get this close to the champs.

The parade ended at the steps Rocky Balboa made famous with Eagles players trying to set another record.

"We want to break a world record right now to get the loudest Eagles chant of all time," said Chris Long. "One, two, three: Eagles, Eagles, Eagles!"

Organizers had hoped for 2 million people to attend Thursday's parade. With more than 1,000 pounds of confetti, thousands of cans of beer and dozens of food trucks, it will take the rest of the night to clean up the city.