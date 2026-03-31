Watch Live: Pete Hegseth, Dan Caine hold news briefing as Iran strikes Kuwaiti oil tanker

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Dan Caine are holding a news conference on the war with Iran on Tuesday as an Iranian drone hit a Kuwaiti oil tanker off Dubai and the average gas price in the U.S. hit $4 a gallon.

"The Kuwaiti giant crude oil tanker was subjected to a direct and malicious Iranian attack while in the anchorage area of Dubai Port in the UAE," official news agency KUNA reported, citing Kuwait's state-owned oil company. The Kuwaiti Very Large Crude Oil Carrier (VLCC) Al-Salmi was targeted, according to state media.

In a post on social media early Tuesday, Mr. Trump called on other countries, such as the United Kingdom, to "go get your own oil" by taking control of the Strait of Hormuz.

"I have a suggestion for you: Number 1, buy from the U.S., we have plenty, and Number 2, build up some delayed courage, go to the Strait, and just TAKE IT. You'll have to start learning how to fight for yourself, the U.S.A. won't be there to help you anymore, just like you weren't there for us," Mr. Trump wrote.

Gas prices in the U.S. continued to climb this week, with the average price for a gallon topping $4 a gallon for the first time since August 2022. Gas prices have surged since the U.S. and Israel first attacked Iran on February 28, jumping more than a dollar per gallon over the last month, data from the AAA showed. CBS News reached out to the White House for comment on the gas prices.

Mr. Trump on Monday renewed his calls to attack Iranian civilian energy and water infrastructure if no deal is reached to end the war.

Meanwhile, U.S. Central Command said early Tuesday that Commander Adm. Brad Cooper met with Chief of the General Staff of the Israel Defense Forces Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir in Israel on Sunday and Monday.

"The two leaders discussed progress made during ongoing operations to eliminate Iran's ability to project power in meaningful ways outside its borders," the CENTCOM statement said. "They also reaffirmed the strength of the U.S.-Israel defense partnership and emphasized the importance of continued coordination. Prior to departing the region, Cooper visited with U.S. troops deployed to multiple locations in support of Operation Epic Fury."