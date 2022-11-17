Why new pets should get insured now

We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Getting pet insurance early could save owners cash. Getty Images

Pet insurance can help offset the cost of pricy veterinary care if your pet is hurt or gets sick. For an extra fee, these policies can even cover check-ups, preventative care and more.

If you've recently adopted a dog or cat, it might be smart to invest in pet insurance now — before your pet gets much older. In fact, it could even save you money (and lots of it).

If you're considering pet insurance, or simply want to add more pets to the coverage you already have, then reach out to a pet insurance pro now who can help you get started with a free price quote.

Why owners should get pet insurance for new pets now

Are you a proud new owner of a puppy or kitten? Here's why buying pet insurance now is wise.

Pet insurance is generally cheaper the younger an animal is. With Spot, for example, a 6-year-old, medium-sized, mixed-breed dog costs $58 per month to insure. For dogs of the same breed and size under 1 year, it's just $39 per month.

Getting pet insurance early also helps ensure your furry friend has coverage before any major health conditions can develop, which could be costly to treat or even disqualify your pet from coverage later on.

What will happen if owners wait until the animal's age

Waiting a few years to get pet insurance will result in higher costs. For the 6-year-old dog mentioned above, the cost with Spot was just under $60 per month. A 10-year-old dog of the same size and breed would cost nearly $120 per month — almost double the premium price.

Here's a look at how prices break down by age for a medium, mixed-breed dog located in Houston:

Provider Under 1 year 6 years old 10 years old Fetch by The Dodo $24.41 per month $56.24 per month $157.17 per month Lemonade $23.19 per month $33.60 per month Not eligible Spot $38.87 per month $58.21 per month $117.78 per month

Keep in mind that age is just one factor in the costs of coverage. Premiums also depend on your policy's annual limit, the reimbursement rate you choose and your deductible. All plans noted above have a $10,000 annual limit, an 80% reimbursement rate and a $250 to $300 deductible.

A pet insurance provider can get you started with a free price quote so you know exactly what to expect.

Why pet insurance providers may reject coverage requests

As you can see in the Lemonade quotes above, some insurance providers have age caps and will not insure pets past a certain age. This is because older animals are at a higher risk of developing a disease, getting injured or having a chronic condition. Typically, the age maximum is 10 to 12 years old.

Additionally, most providers will not cover pre-existing conditions, so if your pet develops a recurring issue — like allergies or arthritis, for example — before you buy insurance, any future policy you purchase won't cover it (or any treatment for it).

In some cases, insurance may cover pre-existing conditions that clear up. Your pet's veterinary record will need to show that they've been treatment- and symptom-free for at least a year, though.

Shop around for your pet insurance

Pet insurance policies vary quite a bit in coverage options, deductibles and pricing, so always compare at least a few options to ensure you're getting the best deal.

You should also look for providers that offer discounts. Sometimes, you may be able to secure a lower premium by paying annually, insuring multiple pets at once or bundling your policy with other insurance plans you have.

Speak with a pet insurance pro now to learn more or use the table below to start comparing your options.