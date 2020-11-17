Watch Live: Pennsylvania secretary of health announces "targeted efforts" to control COVID-19 spread

Pennsylvania is planning to take additional steps to address a sharp increase in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations. The state's health secretary, Dr. Rachel Levine, will announce "targeted efforts to control the spread of COVID-19 in Pennsylvania," the Health Department said Tuesday.

The announcement is set for 1 p.m.

How to watch the Pennsylvania health secretary's COVID-19 announcement

What: Pennsylvania Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine will announce "targeted efforts to control the spread of COVID-19 in Pennsylvania"

Date: Tuesday, November 17, 2020

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Online stream: Live on CBSN Pittsburgh in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device

Like the rest of the nation, Pennsylvania has seen coronavirus infections explode in recent weeks. The state is reporting more than 5,000 new infections per day, up more than 115% in just two weeks, and hospitalizations and the percentage of tests coming back positive are up sharply. Deaths are on the rise, as well.

State officials did not immediate say what kinds of mitigation measures they are planning.

Governors and mayors around the country have been tightening restrictions in response to the worsening pandemic. On Monday, Philadelphia said it would ban indoor gatherings and indoor dining and shutter casinos, gyms, museums and libraries.

Bradley Strauss, testing site manager, wipes down a table between students doing tests at the Penn State Berks Beaver Community Center gymnasium in Spring Township on November 16, 2020. Students were doing saliva COVID-19 departure tests ahead of going home for the Thanksgiving break. Ben Hasty/MediaNews Group/Reading Eagle via Getty Images

Pennsylvania already has a statewide mask mandate, limits on indoor and outdoor gatherings and occupancy restrictions at bars and restaurants.

Democratic Governor Tom Wolf imposed a state-at-home order and shuttered businesses deemed "non-life-sustaining" early in the pandemic, but Wolf and Levine have consistently said they have no intention of implementing another broad-based shutdown.

