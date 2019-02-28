Pelosi speaks after marathon House hearing for Michael Cohen -- live updates

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is speaking to reporters on Thursday one day after President Trump's former attorney and personal "fixer" captivated Capitol Hill with his testimony that the president is a "cheat" and a "conman." Cohen appeared before the House Oversight Committee in a public hearing for over 5 hours, where he detailed accounts in which the president directed him to lie about illegal payments to silence women who claimed to have had extramarital affairs with Mr. Trump.

Cohen also accused the president of inflating the value of his properties, lying about business ventures in Russia and knowing about a trove of hacked Democratic emails ahead of their release by WikiLeaks in 2016.

Cohen took time during the hearing to personally thank Pelosi for her comments of support of the hearing process after Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Florida, issued what many saw as a threat of Cohen and his family over social media before giving his testimony.