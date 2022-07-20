Pearl Jam says Eddie Vedder's throat damaged by wildfire smoke, cancels Vienna concert

The wildfires burning across Europe have taken their toll on one of the most iconic voices in rock.

Pearl Jam was forced to cancel a concert Wednesday night in Vienna, Austria, after lead singer Eddie Vedder sustained throat damage brought on by smoke from the fires, the band said in a statement on its website.

Vedder's throat was damaged while playing the Lollapalooza Paris festival on Sunday, the band said, citing the "heat, dust, and smoke from the fires."

"He has seen doctors and had treatment but as of yet, his vocal cords have not recovered," the statement read.

Two wildfires that have been burning in Southwest France since July 12 have forced the evacuation of more than 39,000 people and scorched more than 70 square miles, The Associated Press reports.

"As a band, we are deeply sorry and have tried to find options to still play," the band wrote. "And Ed wants to play. There's just no throat available at this time."

Pearl Jam is nearing the end of a European tour. It is scheduled to play in Prague, Czech Republic, on Friday. It's unclear if that show will go ahead.

Europe is in the midst of a historic heatwave that has also contributed to wildfires in Spain, Italy and Portugal. Meanwhile, Britain on Tuesday recorded its highest temperature ever at 104 degrees Fahrenheit.