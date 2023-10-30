Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton to return to court for securities fraud trial

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) – A trial date has been set for Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton's securities fraud case. This comes less than two months after he was acquitted of wrongdoing in his impeachment trial.

During a hearing Monday morning, the trial date was set for April 15, 2024.

The case dates back to April 2014, before he was elected as attorney general. Paxton was reprimanded by the Texas Securities Board and fined $1,000 for soliciting investment clients without being registered, as required by law. He admitted wrongdoing.

That same year, Paxton was elected as attorney general. Less than seven months later, a Collin County grand jury indicted Paxton on three felony charges: two counts of first-degree securities fraud and a third-degree charge of not registering with the state securities board. He turned himself in a week later.

In addition to the securities fraud case, Paxton still faces a whistleblower lawsuit, in which he has denied wrongdoing.