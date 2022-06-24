Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul Pelosi, charged with DUI over California crash

Paul Pelosi, husband to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, was charged Thursday with misdemeanor driving under the influence in connection to a crash last month in Northern California.

The Napa County District Attorney's Office charged him with one count each of driving under the influence of alcohol causing injury and driving with an .08% blood alcohol level or higher causing injury, both misdemeanors.

The 82-year-old Pelosi was involved in a two-vehicle wreck on a rural road in Napa County at approximately 10:17 p.m. on May 28, the district attorney's office said in a statement announcing the charging decision. The California Highway Patrol previously said Pelosi was behind the wheel of a Porsche that was hit by a Jeep as Pelosi's car tried to cross a state road.

A blood sample was taken at 12:32 a.m. His blood alcohol level was 0.082%, just over California's legal limit of 0.08%, the statement said. He was booked and released from jail the following day on $5,000 bail.

No one was hurt in the crash, and the driver of the Jeep was not arrested.

A statement from a spokesperson for Pelosi's family at the time said that he had attended a dinner party in the town of Oakville and was driving home alone. The spokesperson said he was "fully cooperative" with authorities.

If convicted as charged, he could face a minimum of five days in jail and up to five years' probation, along with fines, the district attorney's office said. His vehicle could also have an ignition interlock device installed. He will appear in court again on August 3.

Nancy Pelosi was on the East Coast when the crash occurred. She represents the 12th congressional district in the city of San Francisco.

— Jordan Freiman contributed to this report.