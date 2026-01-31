Sixers' Paul George suspended 25 games for violating NBA's anti-drug policy, league says

Philadelphia 76ers forward Paul George has been suspended 25 games for an unspecified violation of the NBA's Anti-Drug Program, putting him out of competition until March.

The NBA announced the suspension on Saturday and did not disclose the nature of the violation or the substance that was involved.

The 25-game suspension, by terms of the agreement between the NBA and the National Basketball Players Association, indicates that this was a first violation by George.

The suspension will cost George — a nine-time All-Star — roughly $11.7 million of his $51.7 million salary, or about $469,691.72 for each of the 25 games missed.

CBS News has reached out to George's manager, the NBA and the Sixers for comment.

George gave a statement to ESPN stating that "in the course of recently seeking treatment for an issue of my own, I made the mistake of taking an improper medication."

He added an apology to the Sixers organization, fans and teammates for "poor decision making" and said he would focus on being in the best condition possible to help the team when he returns, the statement reportedly said.

George is set to miss several contests against top Eastern Conference teams during the suspension. The 26-21 Sixers currently sit at sixth in the conference.

He should be eligible to return on March 25, when the Sixers host the Chicago Bulls. The Sixers will have 10 games remaining in the regular season at that point.

The 76ers are 16-11 when George plays, 10-10 when he does not.

George has averaged 16 points in 27 games this season for the 76ers, that scoring average third-most on the team behind 2026 All-Star Game starter Tyrese Maxey (29.4) and Joel Embiid (25.7). He had one of his best games of the season earlier this week, a 32-point outburst fueled by nine 3-pointers in a win Tuesday over Milwaukee.