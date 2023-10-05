Former Northwestern football coach Pat Fitzgerald suing university for $130 million

Former coach Pat Fitzgerald suing Northwestern for $130 million over firing Former coach Pat Fitzgerald suing Northwestern for $130 million over firing 01:21

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Former Northwestern University football coach Pat Fitzgerald is suing the school and its president for wrongful termination, after he was fired in July over the program's hazing scandal.

His attorneys said they will seek out-of-pocket economic damages of roughly $130 million.

"The lawsuit is a major lawsuit. We are claiming various charges against Northwestern and [university president Michael] Schill, including breaches of contract of two different contracts, intentional infliction of emotional distress, defamation, and claims for punitive damages to punish Northwestern and president Schill for the injustices that they have imposed and inflicted on Mr. Fitzgerald and his family," said attorney Dan Webb.

Webb said a jury would decide the amount of any damages for intentional infliction of emotional distress and defamation.

Several former football players have filed lawsuits against Northwestern since Fitzgerald was fired, accusing the university of negligence for failing to prevent acts of sexual abuse, racism, and other dehumanizing acts of hazing.

Fitzgerald, who led Northwestern for 17 seasons and was a star linebacker for the Wildcats in the mid-1990s, has maintained he had no knowledge of the hazing. Fitzgerald said after being fired that he was working with Webb and his agent, Bryan Harlan, to "protect my rights in accordance with the law."

In a statement, Northwestern said that Fitzgerald was responsible for the conduct of the football program, and should have known about the hazing and stopped it, but failed to do so.

"As part of the six-month independent investigation, multiple current or former football student-athletes acknowledged that hazing took place within the football program. Student-athletes across a range of years corroborated these findings, showing beyond question that hazing – which included nudity and sexualized acts – took place on Fitzgerald's watch. Since these findings were released, numerous former student-athletes have filed lawsuits against Fitzgerald and the University related to hazing they endured while on Fitzgerald's team. The safety of our students remains our highest priority, and we deeply regret that any student-athletes experienced hazing. We remain confident that the University acted appropriately in terminating Fitzgerald and we will vigorously defend our position in court."