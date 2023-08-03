2 new lawsuits filed Thursday against Northwestern University

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Two more lawsuits will be filed Thursday against Northwestern University amid the hazing scandal.

Several lawsuits from former football players have been filed in recent weeks, alleging hazing and abuse.

One of the complaints Thursday has been filed on behalf of John Doe No. 3.

Managing Partner at Levin & Perconti Law, Margaret Battersby Black said John Doe No. 3 was a player at Northwestern for four years who "witnessed all of the heinous acts that have been described in the many lawsuits that have been filed."

John Doe No. 3 is the sixth former NU football player represented by Attorney Ben Crump and Levin & Perconti.

Black said another lawsuit has been filed on behalf of player Tom Carnifax, one of four players who recently came forward at a press conference.

Levin & Perconti Law has filed eight lawsuits against the university in eight days.

"More are coming," Black said.

Black says based off testimony from her clients, coaches at Northwestern had significant opportunities to understand and stop the hazing practices, witnessed these incidents, and in some cases were victims themselves. Northwestern has not released the initial internal investigation findings into the allegations.

On Wednesday, a lawsuit was filed on behalf of former offensive lineman Ramon Diaz. He played for Northwestern from 2005 to 2008.

Diaz said he was subjected to hazing, sexual and physical abuse, racial discrimination, and other dehumanizing acts. He spoke along with his attorneys at a news conference Wednesday morning. The former player said he feared losing his scholarship if he spoke out.

Northwestern hired former U.S. Attorney General Loretta Lynch to investigate the culture within the Northwestern athletic dept.