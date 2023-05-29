1 dead, 4 missing after people go overboard in water off Alaska

The Coast Guard launched a search Sunday after five people on a chartered boat went overboard in the water off of Alaska, officials said.

One person's body was recovered, while authorities on Monday said the search was ongoing for the four others. The missing people were last seen near Sitka, a city near Juneau on Sunday afternoon.

"There are currently so many unknowns, we are thankful for the coordination efforts from several municipal agencies including the Sitka Fire Department and Good Samaritan vessels on scene," Command Duty Officer Lt. Trevor Layman said. "We're working quickly to locate the unaccounted-for individuals."

The Coast Guard began its search after a call from Kingfisher Charters about an overdue charter vessel, officials said. The boat was found partially submerged near Low Island.

Officials have not yet publicly identified the deceased individual or the missing individuals.